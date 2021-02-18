Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (AMEX: CVR) is 15.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $33.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $26.30, the stock is 3.96% and 11.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7100.0 and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 19.87% off its SMA200. CVR registered 1.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.70.

The stock witnessed a 14.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.84%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $25.51M and $26.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.11% and -21.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Analyst Forecasts

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.10% this year.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR), with 229.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 23.75% while institutional investors hold 28.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.97M, and float is at 0.74M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 21.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 74142.0 shares valued at $1.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the CVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 55810.0 shares valued at $1.28 million to account for 5.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 25200.0 shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $0.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 14853.0 with a market value of $0.32 million.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) that is trading 12.70% up over the past 12 months. The Eastern Company (EML) is -8.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 235.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.