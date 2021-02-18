City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

203 institutions hold shares in City Office REIT Inc. (CIO), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.75% while institutional investors hold 85.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.59M, and float is at 41.77M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 82.39% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 million shares valued at $47.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the CIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.46 million shares valued at $33.56 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 2.24 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $21.87 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $16.73 million.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $14.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $8.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is 2.88% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 13.87% off its SMA200. CIO registered -28.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.55.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.30%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $453.20M and $160.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.85% and -28.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

City Office REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $40.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maretic Anthony, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Maretic Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $7.16 per share for a total of $71599.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

City Office REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Farrar James Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $7.48 per share for $85986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the CIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Farrar James Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $17.28 for $25917.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO).

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -38.77% down over the past 12 months. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) is -33.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.