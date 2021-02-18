CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

CKX Lands Inc. (AMEX: CKX) is 15.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $11.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CKX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is 5.39% and 12.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 199.0 and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 19.81% off its SMA200. CKX registered 11.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.61.

The stock witnessed a 25.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.21%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $21.94M and $0.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.69. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.27% and -6.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) Analyst Forecasts

CKX Lands Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.60% this year.

CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in CKX Lands Inc. (CKX), with 563.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 29.00% while institutional investors hold 7.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.94M, and float is at 1.38M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 5.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zuckerman Investment Group with over 58087.0 shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.99% of the CKX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Rodgers Brothers Inc. with 50813.0 shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 2.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 30327.0 shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Tweedy Browne Company, L.L.C. holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 10600.0 with a market value of $98770.0.

CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stream William Gray, the company’s President & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Stream William Gray bought 7,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $71817.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15037.0 shares.

CKX Lands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Stream William Gray (President & Treasurer) bought a total of 1,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $10.00 per share for $10020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7273.0 shares of the CKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Stream William Gray (President & Treasurer) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $7000.0. The insider now directly holds 6,271 shares of CKX Lands Inc. (CKX).

CKX Lands Inc. (CKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 10.42% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 675.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.