ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Volatility At 13.30%, Should You Add A Position?

31 institutions hold shares in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT), with 4.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.71% while institutional investors hold 8.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.72M, and float is at 12.02M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 6.17% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.46 million shares valued at $2.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.67% of the CLPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CM Management, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $3.34 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $2.19 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 53048.0 with a market value of $0.84 million.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) is 74.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $31.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLPT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -112.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is 14.65% and 56.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 234.21% off its SMA200. CLPT registered 371.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 557.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a 58.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 215.28%, and is 5.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.30% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $409.50M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 866.75% and -11.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $3.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times.