Community West Bancshares (CWBC) up 5.84% since start of the year

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) is 5.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is 4.82% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3919.0 and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 20.99% off its SMA200. CWBC registered -16.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.44.

The stock witnessed a 7.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.48%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $81.97M and $43.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.35% and -16.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.90%).

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Community West Bancshares is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Community West Bancshares (CWBC), with 2.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.65% while institutional investors hold 33.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.47M, and float is at 5.71M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 22.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 0.44 million shares valued at $3.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the CWBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cutler Capital Management, LLC with 0.29 million shares valued at $2.66 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PL Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 0.28 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $2.58 million, while Siena Capital Management, LLC holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.77 million.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Community West Bancshares (CWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STOVESAND KIRK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STOVESAND KIRK bought 324 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $8.59 per share for a total of $2783.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61416.0 shares.

Community West Bancshares disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that ILLGEN JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 5,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $8.25 per share for $49031.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29057.0 shares of the CWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Plourd Martin E (President & CEO) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $8.35 for $3340.0. The insider now directly holds 77,000 shares of Community West Bancshares (CWBC).

Community West Bancshares (CWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -9.92% down over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 10.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -266.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.45.