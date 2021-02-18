CompX International Inc. (CIX) up 1.26% since start of the year

CompX International Inc. (AMEX: CIX) is 1.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.96% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 1.43% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1456.0 and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.97% off its SMA200. CIX registered -8.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.99.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.27%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.70% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

CompX International Inc. (CIX) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $179.84M and $114.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.85% and -17.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

CompX International Inc. (CIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CompX International Inc. (CIX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CompX International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

CompX International Inc. (CIX) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in CompX International Inc. (CIX), with 10.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 86.79% while institutional investors hold 79.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.45M, and float is at 1.64M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 10.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sessa Capital IM, L.P. with over 0.36 million shares valued at $5.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.90% of the CIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.21 million shares valued at $3.01 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.2 million shares representing 1.60% and valued at over $2.83 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.45% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $2.7 million.

CompX International Inc. (CIX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CompX International Inc. (CIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GRAHAM ROBERT D, the company’s Vice Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that GRAHAM ROBERT D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $11750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

CompX International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Hanley Bryan A. (Vice President and Treasurer) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $11.73 per share for $2932.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 250.0 shares of the CIX stock.

CompX International Inc. (CIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -25.64% down over the past 12 months. The Eastern Company (EML) is -8.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18160.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.