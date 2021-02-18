Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 5.8% Upside

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is 36.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.48 and a high of $33.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMTL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -34.57% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.26, the stock is 17.50% and 29.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 58.34% off its SMA200. CMTL registered -14.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.23.

The stock witnessed a 28.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.14%, and is 10.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has around 2034 employees, a market worth around $699.72M and $581.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.44. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.17% and -16.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $137.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), with 701.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 85.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.31M, and float is at 24.31M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 83.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.91 million shares valued at $80.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the CMTL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.96 million shares valued at $27.41 million to account for 7.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.58 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $22.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $12.11 million.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LESAVOY LISA , the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LESAVOY LISA bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $17.16 per share for a total of $68640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading 9.21% up over the past 12 months. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is 85.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.