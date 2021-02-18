CPAC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Now

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE: CPAC) is 12.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $9.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 0.48% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1834.0 and changing -5.84% at the moment leaves the stock 7.36% off its SMA200. CPAC registered -14.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.87.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.00%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) has around 1482 employees, a market worth around $744.46M and $328.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.31 and Fwd P/E is 18.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.90% and -12.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $110.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC), with institutional investors hold 6.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.62M, and float is at 50.43M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 6.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Compass Group LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $1.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the CPAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 81952.0 shares valued at $0.64 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 39877.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 21771.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading 16.67% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 79.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 289.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.