Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

49 institutions hold shares in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), with institutional investors hold 16.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.87M, and float is at 27.09M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 16.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 2.39 million shares valued at $6.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.77% of the CRESY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $3.88 million to account for 2.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. which holds 0.75 million shares representing 1.49% and valued at over $2.09 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $1.86 million.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is 22.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRESY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.41% off the consensus price target high of $11.18 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -625.93% lower than the price target low of $0.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is 10.01% and 22.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 56.52% off its SMA200. CRESY registered 20.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.06%, and is 7.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has around 2435 employees, a market worth around $493.68M and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.72. Distance from 52-week low is 154.00% and -9.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.00% this year.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) that is 5.01% higher over the past 12 months. Alico Inc. (ALCO) is -18.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.