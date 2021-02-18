DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is 19.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $24.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.89% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.48% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.15, the stock is 6.57% and 8.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 54.35% off its SMA200. DCP registered 11.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.06%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 906.77% and -9.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $2.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -272.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.50% in year-over-year returns.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in DCP Midstream LP (DCP), with 118.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.91% while institutional investors hold 63.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.30M, and float is at 89.77M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 27.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 11.37 million shares valued at $210.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.46% of the DCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 10.06 million shares valued at $112.33 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 3.79 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $42.32 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.48% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $34.38 million.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loving Richard A., the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Loving Richard A. bought 4,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $6.02 per share for a total of $24983.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6425.0 shares.

DCP Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that O’Brien Sean (Group Vice President and CFO) bought a total of 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $6.01 per share for $99165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16500.0 shares of the DCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Baldridge Don (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.12 for $61150.0. The insider now directly holds 20,689 shares of DCP Midstream LP (DCP).

DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading -15.93% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -15.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.