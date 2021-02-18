Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

326 institutions hold shares in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), with 8.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.15% while institutional investors hold 98.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.83M, and float is at 43.08M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 81.85% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.57 million shares valued at $462.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.62% of the DIOD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.51 million shares valued at $254.54 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.07 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $173.34 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $160.74 million.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is 16.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.51 and a high of $83.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DIOD stock was last observed hovering at around $81.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.87% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -6.42% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.94, the stock is 6.05% and 10.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 39.70% off its SMA200. DIOD registered 65.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.43%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has around 7271 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.23 and Fwd P/E is 24.85. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.03% and -1.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diodes Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $362.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.00% in year-over-year returns.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Insider Activity

A total of 167 insider transactions have happened at Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 137 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LU KEH SHEW, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that LU KEH SHEW sold 21,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $81.73 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Diodes Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that LU KEH SHEW (President & CEO) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $80.40 per share for $24121.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the DIOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, LU KEH SHEW (President & CEO) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $80.42 for $24126.0. The insider now directly holds 463,221 shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD).

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 14.36% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 94.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.