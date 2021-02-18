Dorman Products Inc. (DORM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DORM Stock Is Going Next

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) is 8.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.49 and a high of $102.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DORM stock was last observed hovering at around $95.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.46% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.7% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.58, the stock is -2.36% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 12.81% off its SMA200. DORM registered 26.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.17%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) has around 2742 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.66 and Fwd P/E is 25.18. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.59% and -7.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorman Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $269.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.60% in year-over-year returns.

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Top Institutional Holders

331 institutions hold shares in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.65% while institutional investors hold 96.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.28M, and float is at 26.59M with Short Float at 3.20%. Institutions hold 79.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 million shares valued at $365.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.03% of the DORM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.89 million shares valued at $261.19 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $77.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $79.72 million.

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERMAN STEVEN L, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that BERMAN STEVEN L sold 9,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $93.71 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Dorman Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that KEALEY MICHAEL (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $91.66 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20073.0 shares of the DORM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, DARBY JEFFERY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) disposed off 1,624 shares at an average price of $83.31 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,229 shares of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM).

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading 14.11% up over the past 12 months. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is 93.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.14.