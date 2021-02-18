El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LOCO Stock Is Going Next

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is 3.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $21.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $18.69, the stock is -7.01% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 12.71% off its SMA200. LOCO registered 25.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.50.

The stock witnessed a -4.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.42%, and is -10.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has around 5005 employees, a market worth around $684.61M and $423.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.62 and Fwd P/E is 23.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.98% and -14.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $111.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 385.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO), with 489.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 100.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.47M, and float is at 19.21M with Short Float at 10.33%. Institutions hold 98.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trimaran Fund Management, L.L.C. with over 16.75 million shares valued at $271.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.95% of the LOCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.13 million shares valued at $56.68 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.21 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $35.73 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $30.29 million.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Laurance, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Roberts Laurance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $90000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95048.0 shares.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Roberts Laurance (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 13,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $17.75 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95496.0 shares of the LOCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Roberts Laurance (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 97,401 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO).

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is trading -10.13% down over the past 12 months. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is 12.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.85.