Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (AMEX: ELLO) is 4.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.56 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELLO stock was last observed hovering at around $35.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $57.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.26% off the consensus price target high of $57.56 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.26% higher than the price target low of $57.56 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $34.96, the stock is 5.08% and 4.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1153.0 and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 36.64% off its SMA200. ELLO registered 181.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.36.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.77%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $451.68M and $12.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.69. Profit margin for the company is 89.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.90% and -6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $19.66M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO), with 7.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.31% while institutional investors hold 62.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.43M, and float is at 5.32M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 25.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with over 0.84 million shares valued at $24.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.90% of the ELLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.29 million shares valued at $8.45 million to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd which holds 0.26 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $8.9 million, while Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $4.21 million.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -13.93% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -200.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 270.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.