EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

297 institutions hold shares in EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC), with 11.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.90% while institutional investors hold 99.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.89M, and float is at 59.80M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 82.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.09 million shares valued at $357.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the EVTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.98 million shares valued at $242.15 million to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 3.75 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $147.63 million, while Rivulet Capital, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $123.99 million.

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is -4.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.21 and a high of $42.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.22% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.65% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.62, the stock is 1.12% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 11.44% off its SMA200. EVTC registered 8.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.24.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.24%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $503.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.59% and -11.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVERTEC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $133.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steurer Philip E., the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Steurer Philip E. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $38.57 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38048.0 shares.

EVERTEC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Perez-Surillo Paola (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 12,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $38.35 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32873.0 shares of the EVTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Vizcarrondo Miguel (Executive Vice President) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $37.98 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 87,954 shares of EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading 2.77% up over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is -1.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.