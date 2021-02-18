ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 10.76% Upside

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) is -3.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.61 and a high of $89.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXLS stock was last observed hovering at around $83.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.76% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -15.63% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $82.10, the stock is -1.23% and -2.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 15.09% off its SMA200. EXLS registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.52.

The stock witnessed a -3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.29%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has around 31700 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $966.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.17 and Fwd P/E is 21.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.17% and -8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ExlService Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $246.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS), with 960.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 100.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.33M, and float is at 32.81M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 97.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.02 million shares valued at $427.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the EXLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.45 million shares valued at $227.67 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.74 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $232.94 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $124.5 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miglani Nalin Kumar, the company’s EVP and Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Miglani Nalin Kumar sold 1,825 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $79.11 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1824.0 shares.

ExlService Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that AYYAPPAN AJAY (SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec’y.) sold a total of 162 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $85.38 per share for $13832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 400.0 shares of the EXLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Kapoor Rohit (CEO & Vice Chairman) disposed off 11,593 shares at an average price of $85.24 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 183,185 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading 41.70% up over the past 12 months. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is 20.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.