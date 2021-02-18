Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FBSS) is 13.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.27 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBSS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.46% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -12.46% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.68, the stock is 3.38% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.0 and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 27.01% off its SMA200. FBSS registered -6.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.42.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.19%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.22% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $74.98M and $28.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.62% and -7.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year.

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS), with 809.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.34% while institutional investors hold 31.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.80M, and float is at 2.99M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 24.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.29 million shares valued at $5.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.75% of the FBSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Meridian Financial Partners, LLC with 0.2 million shares valued at $3.46 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Salzhauer, Michael which holds 73272.0 shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $1.27 million, while Fourthstone LLC holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 67179.0 with a market value of $1.01 million.

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times.

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -1.51% down over the past 12 months. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) is -16.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1140.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.