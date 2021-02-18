FFBW Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider FFBW Inc. (FFBW) Now

FFBW Inc. (NASDAQ: FFBW) is 4.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.74 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFBW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is 1.01% and 3.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 639.0 and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 13.44% off its SMA200. FFBW registered -2.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.46.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.31%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.60% over the week and 0.49% over the month.

FFBW Inc. (FFBW) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $79.81M and $11.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.89. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.11% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

FFBW Inc. (FFBW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.80% this year.

FFBW Inc. (FFBW) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in FFBW Inc. (FFBW), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.93% while institutional investors hold 70.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.12M, and float is at 1.86M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 17.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maltese Capital Management LLC with over 0.44 million shares valued at $4.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.77% of the FFBW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price, Michael F. with 0.29 million shares valued at $2.74 million to account for 3.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $1.41 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 56756.0 with a market value of $0.53 million.

FFBW Inc. (FFBW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cottrell DeVona Wright, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cottrell DeVona Wright bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $4984.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

FFBW Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Specht Christine A (Director) bought a total of 7 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $7.90 per share for $55.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5507.0 shares of the FFBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Anton JoAnne (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $7.92 for $7924.0. The insider now directly holds 1,591 shares of FFBW Inc. (FFBW).