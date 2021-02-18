First Capital Inc. (FCAP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) is -14.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.72 and a high of $81.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCAP stock was last observed hovering at around $51.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $51.60, the stock is -2.94% and -12.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5168.0 and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -14.74% off its SMA200. FCAP registered -23.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.16.

The stock witnessed a -8.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.36%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

First Capital Inc. (FCAP) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $179.05M and $29.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.79% and -36.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

First Capital Inc. (FCAP) Analyst Forecasts

First Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year.

First Capital Inc. (FCAP) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in First Capital Inc. (FCAP), with 150.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.49% while institutional investors hold 18.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.34M, and float is at 3.22M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 17.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.17 million shares valued at $10.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.14% of the FCAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares valued at $8.38 million to account for 4.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 53177.0 shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $2.98 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 46347.0 with a market value of $2.6 million.

First Capital Inc. (FCAP) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at First Capital Inc. (FCAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUBER DANA L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUBER DANA L. bought 1,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $48.65 per share for a total of $49328.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

First Capital Inc. (FCAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is 27.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 35.54.