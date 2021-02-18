First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

51 institutions hold shares in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), with institutional investors hold 28.85% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 28.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.3 million shares valued at $4.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.06% of the FPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC with 1.07 million shares valued at $3.84 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 2.80% and valued at over $2.59 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $2.08 million.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE: FPL) is 13.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is 2.72% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 13.30% off its SMA200. FPL registered -47.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6239 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1813.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.75%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 86.54% and -47.79% from its 52-week high.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Analyst Forecasts

