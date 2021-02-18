Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

84 institutions hold shares in Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), with 5.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.35% while institutional investors hold 68.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.48M, and float is at 26.54M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 55.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 2.77 million shares valued at $27.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the FLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.57 million shares valued at $18.64 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 1.06 million shares representing 3.42% and valued at over $7.68 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $10.0 million.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is 9.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $19.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -20.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.82, the stock is 6.02% and 12.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 36.45% off its SMA200. FLY registered -40.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.86.

The stock witnessed a 9.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.91%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.91 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.30% and -43.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fly Leasing Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $64.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 142.99% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 123.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.