Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Volatility At 6.53%, Should You Add A Position?

90 institutions hold shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.29% while institutional investors hold 79.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.09M, and float is at 40.36M with Short Float at 8.60%. Institutions hold 69.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.01 million shares valued at $449.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.89% of the FMTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.12 million shares valued at $143.64 million to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 3.38 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $168.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $91.95 million.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) is 22.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.45 and a high of $56.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.0% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.03% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.21% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.82, the stock is 9.73% and 8.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 7.53% at the moment leaves the stock 3.68% off its SMA200. FMTX registered a loss of 7.61% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.48.

The stock witnessed a 14.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.73%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $7.44M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.15% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.70%).

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $250k over the same period..

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.