Forum Merger III Corporation (FIIIU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIIIU) is -8.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $16.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIIIU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is -3.03% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1721.0 and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 12.99% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.56.

The stock witnessed a -7.14% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.89%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.99% and -18.77% from its 52-week high.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIIIU) Analyst Forecasts

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIIIU) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Forum Merger III Corporation (FIIIU), with 195.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.39% while institutional investors hold 66.15% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 4.98M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 64.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $15.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the FIIIU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kepos Capital Lp with 1.19 million shares valued at $12.46 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 0.78 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $8.18 million, while Sage Rock Capital Management LP holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $8.08 million.