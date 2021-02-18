FSFG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) Now

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG) is -5.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.50 and a high of $67.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSFG stock was last observed hovering at around $61.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.86% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.86% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.54, the stock is 0.63% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2823.0 and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 18.31% off its SMA200. FSFG registered -3.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.09.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.70%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) has around 621 employees, a market worth around $148.31M and $62.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 37.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.61% and -9.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Savings Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.9 with sales reaching $14.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.40% in year-over-year returns.

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG), with 646.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 27.27% while institutional investors hold 48.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.37M, and float is at 1.80M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 35.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $7.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.97% of the FSFG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 94793.0 shares valued at $5.15 million to account for 3.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 94685.0 shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $6.15 million, while Lynch & Associates holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 53000.0 with a market value of $3.44 million.

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myers Larry W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Myers Larry W sold 458 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $61.89 per share for a total of $28346.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35560.0 shares.

First Savings Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Myers Larry W (President & CEO) sold a total of 232 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $61.28 per share for $14218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36018.0 shares of the FSFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, Rosen David Z (Treasurer of subsidiary) acquired 1,088 shares at an average price of $43.81 for $47663.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG).

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) that is -3.34% lower over the past 12 months. First Capital Inc. (FCAP) is -23.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.59.