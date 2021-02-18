G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) is 13.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $25.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WILC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $34.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.12% off the consensus price target high of $34.89 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.12% higher than the price target low of $34.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.38, the stock is 9.28% and 13.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16567.0 and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 32.93% off its SMA200. WILC registered 86.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.08.

The stock witnessed a 14.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.98%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $325.47M and $137.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.62% and -3.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.70% this year.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC), with 11.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 79.38% while institutional investors hold 59.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.43M, and float is at 2.80M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 12.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Springhouse Capital Management, LP with over 0.79 million shares valued at $15.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.99% of the WILC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.65 million shares valued at $14.0 million to account for 4.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Noked Israel Ltd which holds 61862.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $1.22 million, while Noked Capital Limited holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 61862.0 with a market value of $1.22 million.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 51.89% up over the past 12 months. United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is 258.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.