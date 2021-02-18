Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Is Up 30.56% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 30.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $16.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $16.66, the stock is 9.58% and 18.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 40.55% off its SMA200. GTES registered 30.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.65.

The stock witnessed a 14.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.67%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $2.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.72. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.38% and 0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $828.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), with 543.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 100.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.82M, and float is at 290.25M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 100.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 246.39 million shares valued at $2.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 84.73% of the GTES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 7.46 million shares valued at $82.98 million to account for 2.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooke & Bieler, Inc which holds 4.28 million shares representing 1.47% and valued at over $47.6 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 4.23 million with a market value of $47.07 million.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackstone Group Inc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $9.56 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $9.56 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.4 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $9.73 for $6811.0. The insider now directly holds 2,389,208 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).