Genasys Inc. (GNSS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

92 institutions hold shares in Genasys Inc. (GNSS), with 897.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.67% while institutional investors hold 57.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.57M, and float is at 32.91M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 56.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.7 million shares valued at $28.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.97% of the GNSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with 2.68 million shares valued at $16.48 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.49 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $16.23 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $13.27 million.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is 11.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $8.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is -6.44% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 27.13% off its SMA200. GNSS registered 120.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.94.

The stock witnessed a 1.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.71%, and is -10.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $248.56M and $42.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.76 and Fwd P/E is 44.06. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.69% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Genasys Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 317.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Genasys Inc. (GNSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCollum Daniel H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCollum Daniel H sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.46 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32500.0 shares.

Genasys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 56,914 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.94 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.35 million shares of the GNSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,489 shares at an average price of $6.90 for $10274.0. The insider now directly holds 4,406,458 shares of Genasys Inc. (GNSS).