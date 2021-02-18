Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) is 92.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $31.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $20.55 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -41.89% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.96, the stock is 7.04% and 42.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 87.88% off its SMA200. GTH registered a gain of 99.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a 34.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.25%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 9.91% over the month.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) has around 663 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $61.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 198.56% and -14.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.60%).

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genetron Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $20.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH), with institutional investors hold 20.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.48M, and float is at 3.20M with Short Float at 5.18%. Institutions hold 20.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 6.34 million shares valued at $75.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.17% of the GTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 2.47 million shares valued at $29.52 million to account for 2.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 1.77 million shares representing 2.00% and valued at over $24.79 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $16.27 million.