Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

265 institutions hold shares in Gentherm Incorporated (THRM), with 278.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 101.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.62M, and float is at 32.41M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 101.06% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.95 million shares valued at $323.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.15% of the THRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $144.91 million to account for 10.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.84 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $75.4 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $72.17 million.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is 7.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.24 and a high of $71.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THRM stock was last observed hovering at around $70.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.33% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -46.67% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.40, the stock is 4.30% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 43.20% off its SMA200. THRM registered 52.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.67.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.38%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) has around 11726 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $854.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.35 and Fwd P/E is 27.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.44% and -1.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentherm Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $249.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giberson Paul Cameron, the company’s SVP Global Sales. SEC filings show that Giberson Paul Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $51.98 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13369.0 shares.

Gentherm Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Giberson Paul Cameron (SVP Global Sales) sold a total of 4,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $50.49 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13369.0 shares of the THRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Giberson Paul Cameron (SVP Global Sales) disposed off 4 shares at an average price of $49.98 for $200.0. The insider now directly holds 13,369 shares of Gentherm Incorporated (THRM).

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading 147.46% up over the past 12 months. Lear Corporation (LEA) is 32.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.