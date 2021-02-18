Griffon Corporation (GFF) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is 17.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.15 and a high of $27.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFF stock was last observed hovering at around $24.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.44% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is 0.35% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 16.22% off its SMA200. GFF registered 16.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.58.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.31%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.08 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.31% and -13.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Griffon Corporation (GFF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Griffon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $612.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Griffon Corporation (GFF), with 10.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.19% while institutional investors hold 95.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 45.70M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 76.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.92 million shares valued at $141.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the GFF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.86 million shares valued at $94.88 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 4.13 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $84.21 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $69.96 million.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Griffon Corporation (GFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaplan Seth L., the company’s Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy. SEC filings show that Kaplan Seth L. sold 19,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $24.93 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Griffon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Kaplan Seth L. (Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy) sold a total of 13,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $24.36 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the GFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Kaplan Seth L. (Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy) disposed off 17,909 shares at an average price of $23.98 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 230,389 shares of Griffon Corporation (GFF).

Griffon Corporation (GFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.63% down over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -20.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.