Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) up 1.49% since start of the year

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (AMEX: SIM) is 1.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $15.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $8.66 for the next 12 months. It is also -44.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.97 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -55.38% lower than the price target low of $8.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.99, the stock is 0.41% and 12.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1068.0 and changing -5.15% at the moment leaves the stock 55.37% off its SMA200. SIM registered 38.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.19%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) has around 4244 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.80% and -13.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.10% this year.

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM), with institutional investors hold 0.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.90M, and float is at 165.90M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $3.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the SIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 23982.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Heritage Investors Management Corporation which holds 18630.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 17309.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (SIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 102.72% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 20.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -65900.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.