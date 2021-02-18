Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Is Up 11.92% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is 11.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.27 and a high of $90.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $89.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.22% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.01% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.84% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.35, the stock is 7.12% and 10.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 22.86% off its SMA200. HLNE registered 21.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.00.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.68%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $315.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.04 and Fwd P/E is 36.01. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.83% and -3.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.70%).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $87.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.34% while institutional investors hold 113.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.48M, and float is at 29.15M with Short Float at 5.11%. Institutions hold 95.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 4.83 million shares valued at $312.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.83% of the HLNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.3 million shares valued at $257.61 million to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.52 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $162.84 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $143.46 million.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARON LESLIE F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VARON LESLIE F sold 337 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $74.87 per share for a total of $25231.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4571.0 shares.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Oakville Number 2 Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $70.18 per share for $5.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the HLNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Oakville Number 2 Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $70.09 for $4.56 million. The insider now directly holds 785,015 shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 47.85% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.73.