HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) is 6.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HONE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $11.54, the stock is 3.51% and 4.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 24.22% off its SMA200. HONE registered 4.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.05%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) has around 675 employees, a market worth around $663.55M and $148.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.97 and Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.91% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $32.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.20% in year-over-year returns.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.74% while institutional investors hold 63.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.47M, and float is at 53.21M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 56.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.61 million shares valued at $45.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the HONE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.25 million shares valued at $46.21 million to account for 7.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 3.79 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $41.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $13.88 million.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CASEY JOSEPH F, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that CASEY JOSEPH F bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $7.31 per share for a total of $25585.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that CASEY JOSEPH F (President and COO) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $7.53 per share for $79085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HONE stock.