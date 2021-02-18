Here are the top Institutional holders of Banner Corporation (BANR) shares

265 institutions hold shares in Banner Corporation (BANR), with 774.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 88.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.19M, and float is at 34.38M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 86.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.18 million shares valued at $241.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the BANR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.56 million shares valued at $114.9 million to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.38 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $76.84 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $48.7 million.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) is 8.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.12 and a high of $54.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BANR stock was last observed hovering at around $51.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.37% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.67% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.78, the stock is 3.92% and 6.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 28.44% off its SMA200. BANR registered -4.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.98.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.22%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Banner Corporation (BANR) has around 2198 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $519.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.50 and Fwd P/E is 13.84. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.24% and -6.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Banner Corporation (BANR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banner Corporation (BANR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banner Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $134.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Banner Corporation (BANR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Banner Corporation (BANR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLean James P.G., the company’s Executive VP, Banner Bank. SEC filings show that McLean James P.G. sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $46.44 per share for a total of $18576.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16170.0 shares.

Banner Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that Riordan Kevin F (Director) bought a total of 172 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $34.58 per share for $5948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4170.0 shares of the BANR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Riordan Kevin F (Director) acquired 196 shares at an average price of $35.47 for $6952.0. The insider now directly holds 2,293 shares of Banner Corporation (BANR).

Banner Corporation (BANR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is trading -7.77% down over the past 12 months. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is -7.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.87.