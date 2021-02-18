Here are the top Institutional holders of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) shares

223 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), with 883.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.96% while institutional investors hold 103.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.28M, and float is at 21.38M with Short Float at 10.56%. Institutions hold 99.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.84 million shares valued at $113.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.21% of the BJRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.43 million shares valued at $132.18 million to account for 15.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.15 million shares representing 9.65% and valued at over $63.4 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 7.35% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $63.11 million.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is 31.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $55.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJRI stock was last observed hovering at around $50.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.38% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -40.14% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.45, the stock is 2.87% and 17.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 64.17% off its SMA200. BJRI registered 19.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.29.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.20%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $778.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.92. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 739.43% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $202.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krakower Brian S, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Krakower Brian S sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $37.49 per share for a total of $20620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2887.0 shares.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Mayer Kevin E. (ExecVP/Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 4,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3458.0 shares of the BJRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Krakower Brian S (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 1,418 shares at an average price of $26.29 for $37279.0. The insider now directly holds 2,973 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 57.35% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 0.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.