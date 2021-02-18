Here are the top Institutional holders of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) shares

15 institutions hold shares in BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA), with 695 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 7.99% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 7.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 86716.0 shares valued at $1.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.87% of the MZA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP with 63420.0 shares valued at $0.95 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kestra Advisory Services, LLC which holds 46438.0 shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $0.7 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.90% of the shares totaling 41569.0 with a market value of $0.6 million.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE: MZA) is 1.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $15.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MZA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is -1.68% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5055.0 and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 4.94% off its SMA200. MZA registered 5.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.80.

The stock witnessed a -1.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.32%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 23.82. Distance from 52-week low is 57.18% and -3.14% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (MZA) Analyst Forecasts

