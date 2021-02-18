Here are the top Institutional holders of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) shares

224 institutions hold shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN), with 860.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.58% while institutional investors hold 96.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.00M, and float is at 32.52M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 93.54% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.94 million shares valued at $83.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the DFIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Simcoe Capital Management, LLC with 3.3 million shares valued at $44.09 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 3.07 million shares representing 9.20% and valued at over $41.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $24.63 million.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) is 31.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.04 and a high of $23.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -93.39% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.24, the stock is 11.53% and 18.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 73.02% off its SMA200. DFIN registered 121.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.18.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.76%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $761.05M and $874.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.30 and Fwd P/E is 17.16. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 450.50% and -4.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $180.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellis Juliet S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellis Juliet S bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $18.25 per share for a total of $45634.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37324.0 shares.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that CRANDALL RICHARD L (Director) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $4.85 per share for $50925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91281.0 shares of the DFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Gardella David A (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,600 shares at an average price of $7.03 for $39368.0. The insider now directly holds 129,226 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN).

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) that is trading 121.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.