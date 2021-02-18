Here are the top Institutional holders of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) shares

24 institutions hold shares in Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.78% while institutional investors hold 35.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.10M, and float is at 8.59M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 30.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.47 million shares valued at $0.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the EAST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARS Investment Partners, LLC with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.46 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.23 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Penbrook Management, LLC holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is 70.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 27.93% and 44.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 53.33% off its SMA200. EAST registered -39.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 42.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3893.

The stock witnessed a 57.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.11%, and is -20.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.28% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $22.65M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.93% and -40.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.40%).

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastside Distilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $4.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.80% in year-over-year returns.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST): Who are the competitors?

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) is 30.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -199.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.