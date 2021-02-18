Here are the top Institutional holders of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) shares

6 institutions hold shares in Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK), with 10.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.09% while institutional investors hold 1.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 0.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 35218.0 shares valued at $30209.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the EVK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 16800.0 shares valued at $50904.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) is 47.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is 17.00% and 24.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 145.23% off its SMA200. EVK registered 162.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 316.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4527 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0107.

The stock witnessed a 29.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.78%, and is 15.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $70.20M and $292.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 635.00% and -46.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Analyst Forecasts

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.40% this year.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading 7.69% up over the past 12 months. Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) is 17.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 44340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.