Here are the top Institutional holders of IMV Inc. (IMV) shares

47 institutions hold shares in IMV Inc. (IMV), with 433.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 28.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.09M, and float is at 57.35M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 28.57% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ruffer LLP with over 7.45 million shares valued at $22.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.11% of the IMV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Adviser, LLC with 4.0 million shares valued at $17.76 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 0.43 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $1.34 million, while Ghost Tree Capital, LLC holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $1.44 million.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) is 24.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $8.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -27.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is -2.05% and 8.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. IMV registered -11.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3570 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9498.

The stock witnessed a 8.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.41%, and is -12.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 182.96% and -43.99% from its 52-week high.

IMV Inc. (IMV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMV Inc. (IMV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..