Here are the top Institutional holders of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) shares

45 institutions hold shares in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), with 14.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.69% while institutional investors hold 17.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.39M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 6.67% of the Float.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) is 105.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMRD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is 22.89% and 57.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 37.80% off its SMA200. NMRD registered 150.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.47.

The stock witnessed a 88.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.24%, and is -20.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.81% over the week and 14.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 156.62% and -53.03% from its 52-week high.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.