Here are the top Institutional holders of Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) shares

11 institutions hold shares in Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.10% while institutional investors hold 8.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.80M, and float is at 3.15M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 5.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.11 million shares valued at $1.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the SEED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 31800.0 shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 21318.0 shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1014.0 with a market value of $15402.0.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) is 41.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEED stock was last observed hovering at around $19.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.66% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.66% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.48, the stock is 9.14% and 36.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 7.62% at the moment leaves the stock 109.23% off its SMA200. SEED registered 237.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.40.

The stock witnessed a 18.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.07%, and is 9.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 11.95% over the month.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $108.04M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 678.26% and -7.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.60%).

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Agritech Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.