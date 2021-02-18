Here are the top Institutional holders of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) shares

259 institutions hold shares in Xencor Inc. (XNCR), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 106.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.27M, and float is at 56.29M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 104.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.23 million shares valued at $402.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.06% of the XNCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.62 million shares valued at $376.02 million to account for 15.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.87 million shares representing 10.22% and valued at over $227.69 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.89% of the shares totaling 5.68 million with a market value of $220.49 million.

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) is 20.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.35 and a high of $55.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.02% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -70.29% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.79, the stock is 6.41% and 12.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 5.39% at the moment leaves the stock 38.13% off its SMA200. XNCR registered 47.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.17.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.64%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) has around 166 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $84.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.82% and -4.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xencor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $29.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 737.90% in year-over-year returns.

Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Xencor Inc. (XNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yang Allen, the company’s SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CMO. SEC filings show that Yang Allen sold 3,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $43.85 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28395.0 shares.

Xencor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that STAFFORD JOHN S III (10% Owner) sold a total of 644,771 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $27.43 per share for $17.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the XNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Ronin Capital, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 50,770 shares at an average price of $29.89 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 5,012,430 shares of Xencor Inc. (XNCR).

Xencor Inc. (XNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 11.08% up over the past 12 months. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is 86.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.09.