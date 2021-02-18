Here are the top Institutional holders of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares

102 institutions hold shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.29% while institutional investors hold 92.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.96M, and float is at 36.65M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 83.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.09 million shares valued at $316.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the ZNTL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 4.44 million shares valued at $145.25 million to account for 10.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Matrix Capital Management which holds 3.82 million shares representing 9.41% and valued at over $124.93 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $87.1 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is -28.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $61.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZNTL stock was last observed hovering at around $37.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.25% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.23% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.31, the stock is -8.96% and -22.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -9.78% off its SMA200. ZNTL registered a gain of 10.25% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.74.

The stock witnessed a -24.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.88%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.59% and -39.13% from its 52-week high.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.95.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.80% this year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUN ANTHONY Y, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that SUN ANTHONY Y sold 26,794 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $37.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Gallagher Cam (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $37.49 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the ZNTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Epperly Melissa B, (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,083 shares at an average price of $37.56 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 271,513 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL).