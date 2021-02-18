Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI)

528 institutions hold shares in CACI International Inc (CACI), with 483.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.92% while institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.23M, and float is at 24.75M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 88.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.45 million shares valued at $522.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the CACI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.25 million shares valued at $560.87 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.46 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $362.85 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $219.95 million.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is -2.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.15 and a high of $288.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CACI stock was last observed hovering at around $237.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.14% off its average median price target of $289.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.98% off the consensus price target high of $332.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.02% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $242.44, the stock is -0.76% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.30% off its SMA200. CACI registered -14.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $245.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $228.31.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.37%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

CACI International Inc (CACI) has around 22900 employees, a market worth around $6.23B and $5.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.50 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.26% and -15.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

CACI International Inc (CACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CACI International Inc (CACI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CACI International Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.67 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at CACI International Inc (CACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wallace William S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wallace William S sold 167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $244.51 per share for a total of $40833.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10220.0 shares.

CACI International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that PHILLIPS WARREN R (Director) sold a total of 205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $243.68 per share for $49954.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6287.0 shares of the CACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Voci Christopher Anthony (SrVP, Corp. Controller) disposed off 193 shares at an average price of $234.46 for $45251.0. The insider now directly holds 391 shares of CACI International Inc (CACI).

CACI International Inc (CACI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.63% down over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is -0.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.