Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA)

282 institutions hold shares in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA), with 3.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.26% while institutional investors hold 97.44% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 91.34% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.15 million shares valued at $223.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the CENTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.05 million shares valued at $146.4 million to account for 9.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.58 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $93.36 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $51.71 million.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) is 16.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.66 and a high of $45.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CENTA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.92% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.04% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.28, the stock is 3.50% and 11.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 17.36% off its SMA200. CENTA registered 50.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.36.

The stock witnessed a 11.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.99%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.76 and Fwd P/E is 18.07. Distance from 52-week low is 95.20% and -6.07% from its 52-week high.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $884.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 104.66% up over the past 12 months. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 23.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.