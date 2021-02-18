Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCN)

16 institutions hold shares in CHS Inc. (CHSCN), with institutional investors hold 47.20% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 47.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF with over 1.36 million shares valued at $37.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the CHSCN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nuveen Investment Trust V-Nuveen Preferred Securities & Income Fd with 1.36 million shares valued at $37.79 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Trust Preferred Securities & Income ETF which holds 1.08 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $29.99 million, while First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fd holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $22.63 million.

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCN) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $28.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHSCN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $26.99, the stock is -2.71% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20027.0 and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. CHSCN registered -4.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.20.

The stock witnessed a -3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.05%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 79.57% and -5.60% from its 52-week high.

CHS Inc. (CHSCN) Analyst Forecasts

