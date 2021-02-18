Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS)

277 institutions hold shares in Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS), with 24.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.34% while institutional investors hold 92.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.86M, and float is at 23.93M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 45.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.59 million shares valued at $144.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.41% of the CNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 2.52 million shares valued at $140.27 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.23 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $165.64 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $105.52 million.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) is -10.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.97 and a high of $78.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNS stock was last observed hovering at around $67.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.16% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.94% higher than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.27, the stock is -4.98% and -8.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91938.0 and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 2.48% off its SMA200. CNS registered -10.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.03.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.18%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $427.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.35. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.01% and -15.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.00%).

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cohen & Steers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $119.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.40% year-over-year.

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nolty Michele, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Nolty Michele sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $75.67 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12861.0 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that POLI FRANCIS C (GC, Secretary, EVP) sold a total of 1,728 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $71.90 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63791.0 shares of the CNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Stadler Matthew S. (Chief Financial Officer, EVP) disposed off 18,219 shares at an average price of $72.03 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 127,315 shares of Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS).

Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) that is trading 14.22% up over the past 12 months. GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) is 16.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.