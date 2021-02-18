Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC)

The shares outstanding are 51.45M, and float is at 51.33M with Short Float at 1.02%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.39 million shares valued at $433.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the CNXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.42 million shares valued at $338.04 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ninety One UK Ltd which holds 1.88 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $185.58 million, while Boston Partners holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $111.2 million.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is 13.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.00 and a high of $123.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNXC stock was last observed hovering at around $110.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.72% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.16, the stock is -0.78% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 4.90% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.85.

The stock witnessed a -6.71% In the last 1 monthand is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.72. Distance from 52-week low is 40.20% and -9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concentrix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.08 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosso Richard, the company’s EVP, Global Sales & Acct. Mgmt. SEC filings show that Rosso Richard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $119.50 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20953.0 shares.

Concentrix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that VEZINA ANN F (Director) sold a total of 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $119.58 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4397.0 shares of the CNXC stock.