Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN)

187 institutions hold shares in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.52% while institutional investors hold 100.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.18M, and float is at 35.12M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 93.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.44 million shares valued at $48.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the CCRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.54 million shares valued at $16.5 million to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC which holds 2.54 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $16.48 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.58% of the shares totaling 2.47 million with a market value of $16.04 million.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is 6.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $13.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCRN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is 1.03% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 29.64% off its SMA200. CCRN registered -6.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.64.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.17%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $361.65M and $835.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.40. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.00% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.20%).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $194.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clark Kevin Cronin, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that Clark Kevin Cronin bought 9,101 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $6.29 per share for a total of $57245.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Clark Kevin Cronin (President, CEO) bought a total of 2,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $6.22 per share for $14860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the CCRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, CASH W LARRY (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.61 for $33050.0. The insider now directly holds 170,870 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN).

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading 3.09% up over the past 12 months. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is 0.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.